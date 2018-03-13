

CTV Kitchener





Canadian employers’ hiring intentions are at their highest level in several years – and Waterloo Region’s employers are even more bullish on growing their teams.

Those are the findings from a survey conducted by workforce analysts at ManpowerGroup.

On the national level, the survey found a net employment outlook of 14 per cent – meaning 14 per cent more employers plan to grow their workforce than shrink it this spring. According to ManpowerGroup, it’s the highest national number since 2011.

Ontario’s net employment outlook for the second quarter stands at 12 per cent, and Waterloo Region’s at 25 per cent.

The local number outpaces both the first-quarter outlook and last year’s second-quarter figures.

More than 1,900 companies across Canada took part in the survey. Of the local companies surveyed, about 35 per cent said they planned to hire new workers between April and June.