

CTV Kitchener





Far more of Waterloo Region’s employers expect to be hiring over the next few months than firing.

A new survey released by ManpowerGroup shows that 27 per cent of surveyed local companies anticipate hiring new workers between January and March, while three per cent expect to make cutbacks.

Sixty-five per cent of employers said they plan to stick with their current staffing levels, while five per cent said they were unsure of their plans.

According to ManpowerGroup, the results show more businesses planning to higher than in the fall, but fewer than one year ago.

Across Canada, 16 per cent of surveyed employers told ManpowerGroup that they plan to hire in early 2018, while eight per cent plan to lower their staffing levels.