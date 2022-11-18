Waterloo region COVID-19 hospitalizations dip, two new deaths

The number of people in hospital with to COVID-19 in Waterloo region has dipped, according to the region’s latest update.

The region's update on Friday shows 45 people in hospital, a drop of 17 from the 62 in hospital during last week’s update.

The number of patients in ICU also dropped, with four people currently in ICU compared to six in the Nov. 11 update.

While the hospitalizations dropped, the region also reported two new deaths.

COVID-19 numbers from the Region of Waterloo's Nov. 18 update. (Region of Waterloo)

The new deaths bring the region's total known COVID-19 deaths to 493 since the pandemic started.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings fell by three to 17.

Of the 17 outbreaks, 10 outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes, five outbreaks are in hospitals and two are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

At a press conference Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical health officer, said he is “strongly recommending” masking in all indoor public settings.

Moore said the “difficult and complex” fall that was predicted has come to fruition and that COVID-19, influenza and RSV are circulating and Ontario must “use all layers of protection we have.”

With files from CTV Toronto.