KITCHENER -- Public health officials said Friday that the region has now met the indicators that would put it in the province's orange "restrict" category.

During a virtual media briefing, Dr. Julie Emili said that Region of Waterloo Public Health would ask the province to reassess the region and consider escalating its control measures.

She said that the region's weekly incident rate has reached 46 cases per 100,000 people--above the yellow indicator of 40-- and that the local rolling positivity rate had reached 3.6 per cent. That's well above the yellow indicator ranges of one to 2.5 per cent.

She also said that the effective COVID-19 reproduction rate in the region had reached 1.5. The maximum reproductive rate in the yellow category is one.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said that she supported the move and that she had expressed as much to Health Minister Christine Elliott's office. She said she expected the region to move to the orange category on Nov. 16, pending provincial approval.



Ontario's tiered system as presented by the government on Nov. 3, 2020.

The change speaks to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, which has reported 40 or more new cases in each of the last four days. When the province first unveiled its new tiered lockdown system, the region was originally in the lowest tier, the green "prevent" category.

If the move to the orange category is approved by the province, it will be the second escalation since Nov. 3.