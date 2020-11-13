Advertisement
Here's what will change when Waterloo Region enters the orange 'restrict' category
KITCHENER -- The Ontario government announced Friday that Waterloo Region will move to the province's orange "restrict" lockdown category on Monday.
The announcement came after local public health officials reported that the region had exceeded its COVID-19 indicators in the province's yellow "protect" lockdown tier.
Here's a look at what additional restrictions the region will face with a move from yellow to orange. All information is according to the province's most recent update to its COVID-19 response framework.
RESTAURANTS, BARS, FOOD AND DRINK ESTABLISHMENTS
- Fifty-person capacity limit for indoor seating
- Limit of four people to sit together
- Establishments must close at 10 p.m.
- Liquor to only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Liquor cannot be consumed between 10 p.m. ad 9 a.m.
- Patrons must be screened
- Strip clubs must close
SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FITNESS
- Maximum of 50 people per facility in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (does not include pools, rinks at arenas, community centres or multi-purpose facilities)
- Members of the public must be screened
- People cannot stay for longer than 90 minutes unless engaged in a sport
- No spectators allowed, except for parent/guardian who is supervising a child
MEETING AND EVENT SPACES
- Same as restrictions for restaurants and bars
RETAIL
- Patrons must be screened at mall entrances
- Consideration of a capacity cap in retail stores and malls through the winter
PERSONAL CARE SERVICES
- Services where patrons have to take off their face coverings are prohibited
- Change rooms and showers closed
- Bath houses, hot tubs, floating pools, whirlpools and sensory deprivation pods are closed
- Patrons must be screened
CASINOS, BINGO HALLS AND GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS
- Same liquor limitations as restaurants and bars
- Patrons must be screened
CINEMAS
- Fifty-person limit per facility
- Same liquor limitations as restaurants and bars
- Patrons must be screened
PERFORMING ARTS FACILITIES
- Same rules as casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
GATHERINGS, WORKPLACES AND FACE COVERINGS
There are no changes to these restrictions or guidance under the "restrict" category, but if the region moved to the red category, the province would limit all organized public events and social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.