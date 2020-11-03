KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is listed at the lowest level in Ontario's new tiered COVID-19 restriction system.

The provincial government outlined the new system at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo Region is listed as green, which is the “prevent” category. The province says regions at that level need to focus on education and awareness about public health safety measures. The restrictions at the green level reflect those in Stage 3 and will remain in place until there is a vaccine or treatment widely available to the public.

The province says highest-risk settings need to stay closed.

The province's release says green status is assigned to health units with a weekly incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate under one per cent. Last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the region was averaging 16 cases per 100,000 residents per week, and was fluctuating between a 1.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent positivity rate.

Most Ontario regions are listed in the green level, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Region of Waterloo Public Health and other surrounding municipalities. However, Brant County Health Unit is in the yellow zone.

The other levels are Protect (yellow), Restrict (orange), Control (red) and Lockdown.

Yellow restrictions include enforcement and fines, along with additional public health measures at higher-risk settings like restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

