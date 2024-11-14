Charges laid in Kitchener robbery investigation involving noxious substance

A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation at a Kitchener store earlier this month.

Officers were called to the King Street East and Sportsworld Drive area on Nov. 9 around 3 p.m.

Police said a woman entered the store, took merchandise and tried to leave without paying. When staff confronted her, police said the woman pulled out a noxious substance and sprayed employees before leaving the shop.

There were no reports of physical injuries.

A 36-year-old woman from Kitchener was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, Ext 8255.