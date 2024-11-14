KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Charges laid in Kitchener robbery investigation involving noxious substance

    Waterloo Regional Police looking for woman after Kitchener robbery with noxious substance (Courtesy: WRPS) Waterloo Regional Police looking for woman after Kitchener robbery with noxious substance (Courtesy: WRPS)
    Share

    A woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery investigation at a Kitchener store earlier this month.

    Officers were called to the King Street East and Sportsworld Drive area on Nov. 9 around 3 p.m.

    Police said a woman entered the store, took merchandise and tried to leave without paying. When staff confronted her, police said the woman pulled out a noxious substance and sprayed employees before leaving the shop.

    There were no reports of physical injuries.

    A 36-year-old woman from Kitchener was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of release order.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, Ext 8255.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News