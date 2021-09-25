Waterloo Region confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases, 24 variants of concern

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 29 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 24 of them have been detected as variants of concern.

All 24 mutations are the Delta variant.

Waterloo Region has now logged 19,563 total COVID-19 cases, including 19,090 resolved infections and 168 active cases.

There is one new death, growing the region’s total to 298.

Among the latest cases, 13 are in people in their 20s, two are in youth aged 10 to 19 and two are in children nine or younger.

There are eight hospitalizations in the region, two less than Friday. The number of people receiving treatment in an intensive care unit decreased by one in the past 24 hours, now sitting at five.

One COVID-19 outbreak has been resolved since Friday, bringing Waterloo Region’s total to 11.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

• 3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

• 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

• 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

• 2,796 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

• 263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

The province confirmed 640 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario now has 583,275 total cases, including 567,994 resolved infections and 9,698 deaths.