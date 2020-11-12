KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo's pandemic volunteer program is looking for people to help deliver and cook food for people who are self-isolating due to COVID-19.

“The second wave is here but this time businesses are still open, which means people have returned to work and we are seeing a more limited audience for volunteers,” Jane Hennig, Executive Director of the Volunteer Action Centre, said in a news release. “We want to make sure we have enough volunteers to carry us through until this state of emergency is over. The biggest need we have right now is for food delivery and kitchen help.”

Volunteer drivers and kitchen help need to be under the age of 65 and able to lift 30 pounds. Drivers also need to have their own vehicles.

Shifts are typically three to four hours.

“The volunteer pandemic program is an example of community partnership and kindness during the pandemic,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release. “It ensures all agencies, registered volunteers, and the people they serve as part of the response are protected from COVID-19.”

The program launched in the first wave of the pandemic.