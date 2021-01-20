KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo Budget Committee has approved the 2021 regional budget, which includes a $5 million increase for the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

WRPS asked for $185 million this year.

The police budget will cost the average household another $10 this year.

The regional budget proposed a zero per cent tax increase, with a total budget of $395 million.

Many community members asked councillors to reject the proposed police budget and ask the service to resubmit with a zero per cent increase.

Although that didn't happen, councillors passed motions to urge the province for more police reform and arbitration.

They also set aside $250,000 to develop a strategy on how to invest in preventative programs to reduce the requirement of police.

The committee added more amendments related to supporting local businesses, affordable housing and automated speed enforcement.

The budget will go before full council on Wednesday night.