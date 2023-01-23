Waterloo region and Guelph could see 15 cm of snow by Thursday morning

A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring 10 to 15 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area.

It says snowfall is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and is warning visibility could be reduced at times because of heavy snow.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” the weather agency warns.

Some areas could receive as much as 20 cm of snow.

Named for the area they originate, Texas lows move with the jet stream, tracking toward the eastern Great Lakes region and through one of Canada’s most populated corridors.

Several other southern Ontario communities have received similar midweek weather statements, including Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.