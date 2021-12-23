Waterloo Region adds more than 11,000 third dose appointments

KITCHENER -

Officials with the Region of Waterloo announced Thursday that they've opened up approximately 11,900 appointments for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, they said the appointments would be available at two locations: Bingemans Conference Centre Clinic between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31, and Wellesley Clinic between Jan. 3 and Jan. 31.

According to the region, about 11,000 of those spots will be added at Bingemans while the remaining 900 will be at the Wellesley clinic.

Both clinics will be administering Moderna shots for anyone aged 30 and older, while Pfizer-BioNTech will be reserved for those between the ages of 5 and 29.

They’re asking anyone interested in these dates to book ahead on their website.