KITCHENER -- Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region and 73 cases have been added to the area's total.

Public Health's Sunday afternoon dashboard update shows 64 new cases reported, a number that can differentiate from the total increase when officials go back and add to totals from previous dates.

There are also 40 new cases considered resolved, an increase of 31 to the active case count, and no changes to the number of people hospitalized.

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 totals now stand at 4,460 confirmed cases, 3,872 resolved, 134 deaths, 453 active cases, 37 hospitalized, and 13 in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area also dropped from 27 to 26. A construction site outbreak that accounted for two cases has been declared over.

A major outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor Long Term Care Home now accounts for 26 cases in residents and 12 in staff. On Friday, there were 32 cases in total reported from the facility.

In Ontario, officials are reporting a dip in COVID-19 cases after four straight days of more than 1,800 new infections.

A total of 1,677 new cases of the novel coronavirus were logged on Sunday as well as 16 more deaths. The new infections mark a decrease from the 1,873 cases reported a day earlier.

While the majority of new cases are in people under the age of 60, those over the age of 80 continue to be hardest hit by the disease. Of the 16 deaths reported on Sunday, 10 were residents of long-term care homes.

Of the nearly 4,000 people who have died since the pandemic was declared in March, more than 2,700 were within that age group.

About 177 of those deaths occurred in the past week, the province said.