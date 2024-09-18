Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1

Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people.

They say Trinh, 43, Ho Hac, 44, and Alex, 5, were last seen on Sept. 1 in the area of Doon Road and Rockway Drive in Kitchener.

Trinh is described as 5’2”, 110 lbs, with long black hair and a thin build.

Ho is 5’4”, 120 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes, a goatee and a thin build.

Alex is said to have an average build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.