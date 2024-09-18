Reaction to federal government’s move to further cap international student permits

The federal government is reducing its 2025 international student study permits by another 10 per cent from the 2024 target.

So instead of 485,000, only 437,000 permits will be issued next year.

The same target would also be set in 2026.

“The international student cap is here to stay,” Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Miller announced a temporary two-year cap on international students to reduce levels by 35 per cent. Each province would be assigned its own quotas based on the current population.

Reaction to rule change

Post-secondary schools in Waterloo Region told CTV News it will take time to understand the impact on their institutions.

“We remain concerned about the effect that the cap is having on the ability of universities to attract and retain the very best international students, which we know is key to meeting Canada’s labour market and productivity needs,” said a University of Waterloo spokesperson.

The international student cap is part of the federal government’s effort to decrease the number of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent over the next three years, down from the current 6.2 per cent.

The president of Universities Canada is criticizing the government’s latest move, saying students have become collateral damage.

Gabriel Miller admits, though, Wednesday’s announcement did address some questions – after what he said was six months of mixed signals and uncertainty.

“The best thing you can say about [the] announcement is it really rips the Band-Aid off and gives us clarity about what the government's objectives are going to be and what the rules governing the international students system will be in the future,” he said.

The Council of Ontario Universities expressed its concern in a statement online.

“The reduction in international student enrolment not only diminishes the cultural and academic diversity that enriches the learning environment for all students, but also risks the long-term financial sustainability of Ontario’s universities,” CEO Steve Orsini said.

Specifically, the council is looking at the province for more help by ensuring the full allocation of spaces goes to Ontario universities, especially when it comes to master’s and doctoral students.

“This would help rebalance the current allocation while fostering greater economic growth and prosperity,” Orsini said.