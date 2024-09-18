Reaction to federal government’s move to further cap international student permits
The federal government is reducing its 2025 international student study permits by another 10 per cent from the 2024 target.
So instead of 485,000, only 437,000 permits will be issued next year.
The same target would also be set in 2026.
“The international student cap is here to stay,” Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Miller announced a temporary two-year cap on international students to reduce levels by 35 per cent. Each province would be assigned its own quotas based on the current population.
Reaction to rule change
Post-secondary schools in Waterloo Region told CTV News it will take time to understand the impact on their institutions.
“We remain concerned about the effect that the cap is having on the ability of universities to attract and retain the very best international students, which we know is key to meeting Canada’s labour market and productivity needs,” said a University of Waterloo spokesperson.
The international student cap is part of the federal government’s effort to decrease the number of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent over the next three years, down from the current 6.2 per cent.
The president of Universities Canada is criticizing the government’s latest move, saying students have become collateral damage.
Gabriel Miller admits, though, Wednesday’s announcement did address some questions – after what he said was six months of mixed signals and uncertainty.
“The best thing you can say about [the] announcement is it really rips the Band-Aid off and gives us clarity about what the government's objectives are going to be and what the rules governing the international students system will be in the future,” he said.
The Council of Ontario Universities expressed its concern in a statement online.
“The reduction in international student enrolment not only diminishes the cultural and academic diversity that enriches the learning environment for all students, but also risks the long-term financial sustainability of Ontario’s universities,” CEO Steve Orsini said.
Specifically, the council is looking at the province for more help by ensuring the full allocation of spaces goes to Ontario universities, especially when it comes to master’s and doctoral students.
“This would help rebalance the current allocation while fostering greater economic growth and prosperity,” Orsini said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
First-of-its-kind facility hopes to launch Canada into rare earths market
A Saskatchewan organization is breaking ground as the first to commercially produce rare earth metals in North America.
Jeremy Dutcher makes Canadian music history
Jeremy Dutcher made Canadian music history Tuesday night by winning a second Polaris Music Prize for his second album, Motewolonuwok.
Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.
RCMP feared they didn't have enough evidence to hold terror suspect sought by U.S.
Court documents filed in the case of a Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City reveal the RCMP didn't have enough evidence to hold him in Canada.
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.