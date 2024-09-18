40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
Ryan Stephenson is one of those people.
“Most of my stuff’s actually still in there,” he told CTV News on Wednesday. “All I could get was just a change of clothes and I got a little bag on my back.”
Homelessness is nothing new to those who stay at Rosewood House.
“Some decided to sleep in the park,” said Tim Philip, the shelter’s executive director. “A lot of them went to motels that have been set up through the SOAR organization that does the intake for homelessness. We had some people couch surf.”
He said the fire appeared to be accidental and started on the stove top around 6:30 p.m.
“It was limited to the kitchen,” said City Councillor Dan McCreary. “The fire doors worked. It didn’t spread anywhere else.”
Fire damage in the kitchen at Rosewood House in Brantford. (Provided)
“The rest of the building, while there’s no physical damage, there is a great deal of smoke damage,” Philip explained. “We’re going to have to completely gut the kitchen and we’re going to have to pull everything out. Throw away all the bedding, mattresses, everything else that’s here.”
Rosewood House is the city’s largest shelter and welcomes people in on a first-come first-serve basis each night. They also offer in-house mental health and addiction services.
Philip said he spent much of Wednesday morning making calls to other organizations to see if he could find a temporary homes for his clients.
By late afternoon, he got a bit of good news.
Philip said approval to gut the kitchen and rebuild was fast-tracked, so the work can start as soon as Thursday.
He initially thought it could take up to eight months to reopen Rosewood House.
Philip called it a “miraculous” development.
Fire damage in the kitchen at Rosewood House in Brantford. (Provided)
Stephenson, meanwhile, said he spent Tuesday night at his girlfriend’s place.
“I’ve been [at Rosewood House] for the last seven months, and it’s the only place I’ve got to go, other than the streets,” he said. “With it out of commission, I don’t know where I’m going to end up.”
Everyone staying at Rosewood House has been offered motel vouchers and the Salvation Army has stepped in to provide meals.
Officials have estimated the damage at $150,000.
McCreary said, at last count, there were about 120 people in the city’s shelter system.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It's the government's latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Search for suspect in Kentucky highway shooting ends with discovery of body believed to be his
Authorities say they believe the body of a man suspected of shooting and wounding five people on a Kentucky interstate highway has been found.
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000.
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.