Waterloo Region adds 24 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Waterloo -

The Region of Waterloo reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update.

Of the new cases, 23 are linked to the past day and one is from a previous reporting period.

There have now been 19,505 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including 19,029 resolved infections, 176 active cases and 297 deaths.

Among the latest cases, six are in people in the 20s, four are in youth 10 to 19 and two are in children nine or younger.

Hospitalizations in Waterloo Region dropped from 12 to eight on Thursday, with intensive care unit admissions still sitting at six.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active outbreaks up to 11.

Another 16 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Thursday's update. There have now been 6,262 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases logged in Waterloo Region.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

2, 753 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across Waterloo Region administered 2,147 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday. Since the vaccine rollout began, 852,455 doses have been administered.

Among the region's eligible population, 82.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 88.39 per cent have received at least one dose.

More than 71.1 per cent of the region's entire population is fully vaccinated and 76.11 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Ontario, 677 new COVID-19 cases were reported province-wide on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 529 were in people who were either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status and 148 were in fully vaccinated individuals.

The province has now logged 9,677 COVID-19-related deaths and 581,908 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.