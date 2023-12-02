KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase

    Charles “Chuck” Martin of Waterloo, Ont. in a photo provided by Hanover Police. Charles “Chuck” Martin of Waterloo, Ont. in a photo provided by Hanover Police.

    A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.

    A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Charles "Chuck" Martin last month in connection to an October robbery in Hanover. He was considered "armed and dangerous".

    Hanover Police say he was arrested in Kitchener after a foot chase. Officers determined he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, a sawed-off and loaded shotgun, and suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

    He’s expected to be turned over to Hanover Police where he’ll face charges in the home invasion.

    On Oct. 15, three masked men entered a home on 11th Street, near 13th Avenue in Hanover, with a gun and other weapons, according to police.

    Police said in a media release that one of the victims chased the SUV but "came under fire when the suspects shot from their fleeing vehicle to aid in their escape."

    No injuries were reported.

    Search warrants were then executed in Waterloo, Guelph and Grey Highlands. Joshua Perovic, a 34-year-old from Waterloo, was arrested, but Martin was still at large.

