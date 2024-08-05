Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) requested an Amber Alert for the missing girl Monday night just after 7 p.m. The alert was cancelled before 8 p.m. after police said the girl was safely located.
In a news release Tuesday morning, police said they were called to a home in the Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street area around 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a break-and-enter and the missing teen.
The 14-year-old girl was later found in Simcoe County by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
WRPS have charged a 36-year-old Waterloo man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Police said the victim and the man know each other and additional charges are expected.
