KITCHENER -- Regional police have charged a Waterloo man after a food delivery driver was assaulted and had his food order stolen.

Police say they responded to reports of a robbery on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. at a home near Brighton Street.

Officials say the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit by police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

As a result, a 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery and assault.

He was also charged with theft under $5,000 from a previous incident with the same delivery service.