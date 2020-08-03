Advertisement
Waterloo man charged after assaulting food delivery driver, stealing food order
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 12:16PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- Regional police have charged a Waterloo man after a food delivery driver was assaulted and had his food order stolen.
Police say they responded to reports of a robbery on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. at a home near Brighton Street.
Officials say the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit by police.
The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.
As a result, a 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery and assault.
He was also charged with theft under $5,000 from a previous incident with the same delivery service.