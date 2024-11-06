Waterloo man arrested after alleged stabbing

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a man with a knife on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police said it happened around 8 p.m., in a home, in the area of Weber Street North and Northfield Drive West.

“Officers responded and located the victim, a 54-year-old Waterloo male, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police found and arrested the Waterloo man, believed to be involved. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the accused and victim are known to each other and there is no concern for public safety.