KITCHENER -- Officials have deemed a house fire at a Waterloo home accidental as damage estimates tick higher to $850,000.

Firefighters responded to the house on Faraday Court on Monday morning after a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the house.

By the time fire officials arrived, the fire was fully-involved with flames coming out of the second floor window and roof.

Everyone who was home was able to escape without injury.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has since determined that the fire was caused by the fireplace.

According to a news release, damages are estimated at $850,000 but could rise as the insurance company assesses the property.