KITCHENER -- Fire crews are investigating after a fire engulfed a home in Waterloo on Sunday.

All of the Waterloo Fire Department's stations responded to the scene on Faraday Court at around 8:20 a.m.

There a house had its roof and back of the house damaged in the blaze.

A parent, a child and three dogs were able to escape. Another parent and child weren't home at the time of the fire.

Officials say they don't believe anyone was injured in the fire.

Damages have been pegged at more than $500,000, with extensive damage to the second floor and roof.

The 20 or more firefighters on scene were able to contain the fire to the house, preventing damage to the houses to either side.

It's not clear yet what caused the fire, but the investigation is underway.

Because of the scope of damage, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene.