Waterloo garage fire causes heavy smoke and $150K in damages

A thick plume of smoke hovered over Waterloo on Wednesday after a garage fire.

Emergency services responded to 61 Union St. E. before noon.

“It was just a big shed, black, completely black now. And there was just a bunch of smoke,” one witness said.

The structure was fully engulfed when crews got there.

Around 14 firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames. Waterloo Fire’s platoon chief told CTV News the fire was contained to the detached garage.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but fire officials report the estimated cost in damages is around $150,000.

With reporting by Heather Senoran.