Waterloo driver dies after crash in East Zorra-Tavistock

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019.
A driver from Waterloo has died after a two vehicle crash in East Zorra-Tavistock last month.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash at the intersection of 16th Line and Cassel Side Road north of Woodstock on July 4, at around 7:30 a.m.

A passenger from one of the vehicles, a 32-year-old from Kitchener, died at the scene. The driver, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP said they were recently notified that driver, only identified as a 34-year-old from Waterloo, has died.

The driver from the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

