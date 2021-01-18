KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo is working on a new transportation plan to get more cars of the road.

Council is focused on active transportation, updating a plan from 2011.

A recent study found 80 per cent of people are still driving vehicles to get around, but the city wants to change that.

Council plans to enhance user experience on sidewalks and trails to make them more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists, along with improving access and adding signage and connections.

Councillors discussed lowering speed limits to 40 kilometres an hour on small residential streets and 30 km/h in school zones.

The third phase of the city's transportation master plan was presented to council on Monday night. It's open to community feedback until Feb. 19 and will go back before council for final approval in April.