Waterloo City Council approves major high-rise development

Another dramatic change will come to Waterloo's skyline, following city council's approval of a major high-rise development.

The project, slated for the former site of the Kraus Flooring factory on Conestogo Road West, promises to significantly boost the local housing supply.

The development is made up of a dozen high-rise towers, which will add over 3,300 residential units to the city.

These towers will vary in height, ranging from 18 to 35 storeys, making them a prominent feature of Waterloo's skyline.

This approval marks a step toward fulfilling the city's commitment to addressing its housing needs.

Waterloo aims to build 16,000 new housing units by 2031, making this project a substantial move in that direction.