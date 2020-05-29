WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will not be flying any Pride flags during the month of June.

In a news release Friday, WCDSB chief managing officer John Shewchuck says the decision comes following feedback from students and the community.

“It is clear that the WCDSB’s decision to fly a provincially developed image on a flag during June, to mark Pride month, which was intended to send a message of unity and support, has instead led to division,” the release reads in part.

An altered version of the Pride flag, which was proposed as an alternative to be flown instead of the traditional rainbow flag, will instead be displayed in school foyers throughout the coming school year.

The school board will continue to consult with the LGBTQ community ahead of Pride 2021, according to the news release.