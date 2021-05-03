KITCHENER -- The driver of a waste management truck has been charged in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in February.

The crash occurred on Feb. 18 in the area of Tremaine Drive in Kitchener. Police said a 77-year-old woman was crossing Tremaine Crescent and was hit by a waste management vehicle turning left into the intersection. She died shortly after the crash.

On Monday, police said a 43-year-old Cambridge man was charged with dangerous operation causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

Another woman was struck and killed by a waste management truck in Kitchener in July 2020. A 29-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in that crash.

Last week, the Region of Waterloo said it was looking into an independent audit review of corporate health and safety programs of Miller Waste Systems following the two crashes.