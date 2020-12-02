KITCHENER -- A garbage truck driver has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that killed a woman and her dog earlier this year.

Police confirmed the charges to CTV News Kitchener on Wednesday.

The crash happened on July 14 near Tuerr Drive and Countryside Crescent. A 68-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was hit by the truck. The dog died at the scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver has been charged with careless driving causing death and starting from a stopped position not in safety.