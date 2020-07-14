KITCHENER -- A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a garbage truck while she was out walking her dog in Kitchener.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of The Country Way and Tuerr Drive in Kitchener at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that a 68-year-old woman was out walking her dog when she was struck by a garbage truck.

Officials say the dog did not survive the crash. The humane society arrived by Tuesday afternoon to remove it.

The woman was taken to a hospital outside of the region with serious, life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday afternoon, police announced that the woman had died.

The area was closed for about five hours Tuesday while police investigated.

Several neighbours in the area identified the woman by her first name, and many in the area were home and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"I looked through the front window and I saw the person laying on the street and the dog laying on the street, and my neighbour across the street the road there was trying to comfort the person," one witness told CTV.

The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but police confirm that charges are pending.