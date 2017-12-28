

CTV Kitchener





A man wanted for allegedly breaching his parole is known to spend time in Waterloo Region and other parts of southern Ontario.

According to the OPP, Daniel Goulden broke his parole terms while in the midst of a sentence of more than six years for offences including weapons trafficking.

The 32 year old is described as being white, 5’9” and 158 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has ties to Waterloo Region, London and the South Bruce Peninsula area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.