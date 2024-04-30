Police investigating after youth says she was approached by an unknown man

Waterloo regional police are looking into a suspicious person report in Kitchener.

Investigators were told a female youth was approached by an unknown man in a vehicle in the Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road area yesterday around 3:45 p.m.

She said the man attempted to speak with her and followed her into a business where she asked staff members for help.

The man left the area.

He is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with brown skin, short dark hair, and a short beard. She said he was driving a new black Ram pickup truck.