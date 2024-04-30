KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating after youth says she was approached by an unknown man

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking into a suspicious person report in Kitchener.

    Investigators were told a female youth was approached by an unknown man in a vehicle in the Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road area yesterday around 3:45 p.m.

    She said the man attempted to speak with her and followed her into a business where she asked staff members for help.

    The man left the area.

    He is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with brown skin, short dark hair, and a short beard. She said he was driving a new black Ram pickup truck.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News