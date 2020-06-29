WATERLOO -- The Ninja Warrior Factory and Double Dragon Martial Arts and Fitness in Kitchener are both closing permanently due to COVID-19.

Chris Lasso, the owner of each, told CTV News during a March interview that rent for both places is close to $10,000 a month.

A post to the Double Dragon website on June 9 states that he wasn’t able to get landlord support for either facility.

Lasso says that while the reopening of recreational sports facilities may soon be possible, the extra costs to cleaning, employees, and shortened class times are not sustainable.