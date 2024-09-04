KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted Cambridge man charged as part of stolen vehicle investigation

    Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Cambridge man has been charged with 17 offences in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

    The man was also wanted for multiple outstanding warrants with Waterloo Regional Police and Guelph Police Service.

    According to Waterloo Regional Police, members of the Intelligence Services Branch and Emergency Response Team completed two search warrants at residences in Cambridge on Wednesday.

    A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with five counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of dangerous driving, five counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News