Wanted Cambridge man charged as part of stolen vehicle investigation

A Cambridge man has been charged with 17 offences in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

The man was also wanted for multiple outstanding warrants with Waterloo Regional Police and Guelph Police Service.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, members of the Intelligence Services Branch and Emergency Response Team completed two search warrants at residences in Cambridge on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with five counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of dangerous driving, five counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.