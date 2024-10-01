Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash

A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.

On Sept. 5, at around 1 p.m., Susan Bard was riding her bike along Victoria Road North when she was struck by a Ford sedan.

Guelph Police said the driver took off without checking on the victim.

Bard, meanwhile, was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

She died there the next day, surrounded by her three children, on what would have been her 79th birthday.

The driver, a 35-year-old man who has not been named, was arrested later that same day at an address in the city’s east end.

Police said he was initially charged with failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

That has since been upgraded to failure to remain at a collision causing death and operating an unsafe vehicle.

At least 144 people gathered to honour the life of Susan Bard during a Ghost Ride in Guelph on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)

On Saturday, Bard’s family and friends held a Ghost Ride in her honour. She was remembered as an advocate for safer roads and a woman with a generous spirit. A Ghost Bike was also installed near the scene of the crash.

A Ghost Bike honouring Susan Bard leans against a pole on Victoria Road North in Guelph on Sept. 28, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

That same morning, the driver accused of hitting Bard was allegedly involved in a second crash.

“That same individual was arrested again this past weekend following a two-vehicle collision involving his vehicle and an unoccupied vehicle, which resulted in the suspect vehicle coming to a rest on its roof,” Scott Tracey, a Guelph Police spokesperson, told CTV News on Oct. 1. “It’s alleged that he exited the vehicle after the collision, left the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later.”

Police said a woman initially approached officers and claimed to be the driver, but police heard different accounts from witnesses.

“[They] described seeing a male occupant – and sole occupant of the vehicle – get out and leave the scene,” Tracey explained.

The woman was charged with obstructing police.

Investigators are also aware of concerns surrounding this second collision.

“[The man] was released on a number of conditions at the time [of the initial hit-and-run], one of which was that he not occupy the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle. So, clearly, by being involved in this collision on Saturday morning, it’s our belief that he breached that condition of his earlier release, so he’s also been charged with breaching that condition,” said Tracey. “That’s going to very concerning to the community. It’s very concerning to our officers.”

Susan Bard in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Corinna Matteliano)

Bard’s friends can’t believe there was another crash within weeks of the first.

“I find this whole thing unbelievable, it’s happened so quickly again,” said Mike Darmon, advocacy chair for the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. “I just can’t imagine the trauma this is going to cause [the victim’s family].”

CTV News reached out to Bard’s daughter Corinna who said they’re confused and frustrated that the accused was able to get back behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The 35-year-old man has a bail hearing on Wednesday.