CTV News Kitchener takes home two RTDNA awards

CTV News Kitchener took home two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Tuesday night.

The station was recognized in two categories in the Central Region Small/Medium Market.

The first was for our Breaking News coverage of the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo.

Videographer Stefanie Davis live on campus as the situation was unfolding on June 26, 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated, went into a gender studies classroom and stabbed the professor and two other students. He was arrested the same day and admitted he was behind the attack. Villalba-Aleman later plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, committing an assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He has not yet been sentenced.

A patient is taken to hospital by paramedics after a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo on June 28, 2023.

CTV Kitchener’s second award was for Best TV Newscast for our coverage of a May 27, 2023 crash that killed an OPP officer and a bus driver.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, an unmarked police car and a school bus collided at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59, northwest of Woodstock. Perth County OPP Det. Const. Steven Torangeau, 35, and bus driver Dave Stewart, 71, were killed.

A school bus with heavy damage to its front end appears at the scene of a double fatal crash in Oxford County on May 29, 2023. (CTV News)

Videographers Stefanie Davis and Jeff Pickel were live from the scene of the crash, while Spencer Turcotte reported from the CTV Kitchener studio.