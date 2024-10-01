Seniors demand climate action in communities across Canada
Senior activists across Canada are rallying as part of a national call to address climate change.
Protests, parades and education sessions were held on Tuesday in more than 70 communities, and also coincided with National Seniors Day.
In Guelph, Ont., participants started their demonstration with a march to city hall.
“We believe that seniors can have that oomph, and that time and energy, to make a difference and to really push our politicians and also demonstrate to our younger people that we care,” said John Lawson.
Event organizers are from a group called Seniors For Climate Action Now (SCAN). Their goal, they said, is to push elected officials to stop supporting fossil fuels and other high-emitting sectors, to save the environment.
“That requires political action on the part of the federal government, the provincial government and municipal governments,” said Lawson. “That has to happen.”
In Kitchener, Ont., a group gathered downtown for an information session on the importance of climate action.
“The floods and the fires, the landslides and the storms, those aren't going to become less often and they are not going to become less severe,” said Kim Charlesworth. “They are going to become more. So we need we need bold climate action and we need it soon.”
It isn’t just seniors on board – SCAN is hoping everyone gets on board with their message. The group said it’s imperative to make a change now for the generations to come.
“Looking at how we insulate our homes or how we use thermostat, things like that, to just take action as individuals and build that sort of collective movement towards a better future,” explained Kyra Chisholm from Climate Action Waterloo-Region.
Change starts not by just lobbying elected officials and making more conscious choices when it comes to how energy is used in your home, but also through dietary choices.
“A transition off beef production, into food production that is more sustainable and less carbon intensive,” Charlesworth said.
Organizers also suggest contacting banks and insurance companies you’re affiliated with to ask them to stop investing in fossil fuel infrastructure.
This was a first-time event for many communities, but organizers said it won’t be the last. They’ll keep fighting until the call for bold climate action is answered.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns Iran's strikes on Israel but asks Israel not to retaliate
As war in the Middle East spread Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly 'unequivocally' condemned Iran's move to fire dozens of missiles into Israel but asked the Jewish state not to respond in a bid to avoid further escalation.
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain
A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.
Small businesses to receive five years' worth of carbon rebates in December
Owners of small and medium-sized businesses will finally receive their long-awaited carbon pricing refunds before the end of this year, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Tuesday.
Attorney says 120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
An attorney said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.