'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.

Villalba-Aleman pled guilty to four charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, for the 2023 attack that injured a professor and two students. At the time he was a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated from UW.

On Friday afternoon, at the end of his sentencing hearing, Villalba-Aleman addressed the courtroom.

“I just want to make verbal apology to anyone affected. Violence is not good for any reason,” he stood and said. “"Even though people may not believe in my apology ... I acted dumb.”

Villalba Aleman spoke for a few minutes in court. It was his first time speaking during his legal saga, aside from a few words.

"I admit violence is not good,” he added.

Reaction was limited in the Kitchener courthouse where at least one of his victims was in attendance.

At his sentencing hearing this week, court heard from Villalba-Aleman’s victims, a psychologist who evaluated him and, on Thursday, arguments for and against the terrorism charge.

Ideology discussion

Throughout the week, the attacker’s ideology has been the focal point of the legal arguments.

“Struggling with ideology is the key,” Justice Frances Brennan said on Friday. Adding that because he does not have a single clear and identifiable ideological framework, it comes hard to determine if his actions were ideologically driven.

“I’m concerned the definition you are asking me to adopt is so broad we will dilute what we mean by terrorist motivation,” Justice Brennan said.

Howard Piafsky, the Crown prosecutor, said a loosely organized ideology is what terrorism legislation is meant to cover.

“It's not a requirement to show a tidy ideological view,” Piafsky said. “It has to be beyond a personal belief, it has to be beyond just a personal grievance.”

Piafsky said Villalba-Aleman is “obsessed with ideology” and claimed that acting based on ideology meets the threshold of terrorism.

“You can have all types of ideas but you cannot act in a violent way to promote your ideas,” he said in court.

The Defence disagrees and said his actions don’t meet terrorism.

After the hearing wrapped up, Piafsky talked to CTV News and said these cases are rare but important.

“They're important and challenging because terrorist acts of terrorism obviously affect the public in a very substantial way, They're challenging because sometimes they raise questions of law, which are unique and novel,” Piafsky said.

What’s next?

The Crown is recommending a 16-year sentence if Justice Frances Brennan rules Villalba-Aleman’s actions were an act of terrorism, or 13 years if she decides it was hate-motivated. The judge can also reject both options and, if so, federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year term.

The Defence is seeking a term of five to six years if not terror and hate-motivated and eight years if he’s found guilty of terrorism.

Police body cam footage shows Geovanny Villalba-Aleman holding out his hands after confessing to a triple stabbing. (Source: Court exhibit)

Police body camera evidence

During an interview with police immediately after the stabbings, he stated he was “doing it on behalf of normal people.” The attack, he added, was meant to be a “wake-up call.”

Disturbing video of Villalba-Aleman’s first interaction with the Waterloo Regional Police Service was played during the plea hearing.

The video showed Villalba-Aleman pretended to be the victim at first, before confessing to the stabbing

“Can you please handcuff me? Because it was me,” he told the officer.