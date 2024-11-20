KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police release new image as investigation into fatal 2022 Brant County hit-and-run continues

    Ontario Provincial Police released this image of a white truck as part of a fatal hit-and-run investigation. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Ontario Provincial Police released this image of a white truck as part of a fatal hit-and-run investigation. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are hoping an image may provide a breakthrough in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

    In the early morning hours of Sept. 25, 2022, Kevin Lee Taylor, a 65-year-old man from Hamilton, was hit and killed by a driver on Muir Line North in Brant County.

    Police said the driver left the area.

    In a social media post on Wednesday, police released an image of a white pickup truck. The truck appears to have some decals or designs along the side, but they are unclear in the image.

    Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle give them a call.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News