Police release new image as investigation into fatal 2022 Brant County hit-and-run continues

Ontario Provincial Police are hoping an image may provide a breakthrough in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 25, 2022, Kevin Lee Taylor, a 65-year-old man from Hamilton, was hit and killed by a driver on Muir Line North in Brant County.

Police said the driver left the area.

In a social media post on Wednesday, police released an image of a white pickup truck. The truck appears to have some decals or designs along the side, but they are unclear in the image.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle give them a call.