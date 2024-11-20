13-year-old from Kitchener and 14-year-old from London charged in violent carjacking in Brampton

Four teenagers have been charged after a violent carjacking in the city of Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said a victim was lured to meet a suspect in a parking lot near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East on Nov. 17.

Investigators said shortly after the two people met up, two other suspects approached the victim from behind.

They said the victim was choked and punched multiple times and fell unconscious. When the victim came back to his sense, his phone, wallet and vehicle were gone. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the suspects jumped into the stolen car and picked up a fourth suspect. Officers later found the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Twistleton Street in Caledon. A high-risk vehicle stop was performed and all four suspects were arrested.

A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener has been charged with possession of stolen property.

A 14-year-old London girl has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Brampton, have been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

Police said one of the teens was out on a form of judicial release while a second was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police said more charges could be made as the investigation continues.