Crews put up huge Christmas tree in Uptown Waterloo
On a foggy Wednesday morning, fit for Rudolf and his bright nose, elves were busy setting up the City of Waterloo’s 2024 Christmas tree.
The blue spruce had outgrown its home on Buckingham Boulevard and it was generously donated to the city to brighten Waterloo Town Square for the holidays.
“It’s kind of reached the growing limits of its house, just being so close,” explained Derek Brick, Waterloo’s forestry manager. “We’re able to benefit and reuse it in the Uptown.”
Workers remove a blue spruce from a home on Buckingham Boulevard in Waterloo on Nov. 20, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
It’s a bittersweet ending for Rob Hofkamp and his family, who put the spruce on their property when they first built their home.
“This tree was planted when we moved in, in 1998, and we used to decorate it with our kids,” he told CTV News. “It’s a little too large for us to decorate, so we thought it’d be a good time to plant a new one and it’s a great opportunity to send it to the city center.”
Rob Hofkamp and his grandsons, Noah and Nicholas, on Nov. 20, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
The donation is part of an annual tradition, where residents volunteer their tree to the city.
“We normally have five or six people that come to us and we go through [the offers],” Brick explained. “We look for what we think is the best tree for Uptown. We [then] come and pick up the tree and take it downtown.”
Workers install a blue spruce in Waterloo Town Square on Nov. 20, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
At around 40 feet tall, the spruce is a ‘larger-than-life’ addition to Waterloo Town Square.
“This is a big tree,” Brick admitted. “The crane operator said it’s the biggest he’s had.”
Decorating will begin as soon as possible, depending on the weather.
“The Uptown is really starting to look and have that Christmas feel. This tree is one piece of that,” Brick added.
Hofkamp’s grandson, Nicholas, said he’s looking forward to seeing the family tree all decked out for the holidays, especially with “all the lights and [a] star on the top.”
According to the Waterloo BIA, the city’s tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 6, marking the official start of the festive season.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Income requirements continue to ease
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a 'suspicious incident' at a Midtown apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate trade deal with Mexico
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and Mexico, following a phone call with all the leaders on Wednesday.
EV battery manufacturer Northvolt faces major roadblocks
Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt is fighting for its survival as Canadian taxpayer money and pension fund investments hang in the balance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.