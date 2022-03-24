Homeless encampment slowly growing in north Kitchener
A homeless encampment is slowing growing in north Kitchener.
Fourteen tents housing nearly 20 people make up the makeshift community at the corner of Weber and Victoria Streets.
The vacant lot is owned by the Region of Waterloo. The region told CTV News in a statement “no conversations have been had about the donation of the land to community members or community organizations.”
But encampment residents say there were told otherwise.
“They decided this property would be basically donated to us until further notice,” said one resident. “Which is really nice, but that [notice] could come any day, so you’re always kind of on edge.”
She and her partner say they were the first to arrive at the encampment, after they say they moved nearly 60 times.
(Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Their home is a combination of tents, thick blankets and pieces of wood. Inside is a wood stove, which prompted a visit from the fire department.
She said a fire official stopped by to check they had working smoke and carbon monoxide alarm and introduce himself.
“[He said] if you need anything, we’re here, give us a call,” she said. “So they’ve been really supportive as well.”
“We have three rules,” said her partner, Will. “No drama, no tent-to-tent stealing and if a vehicle shows up to donate, share it with the community.”
Inside the tent of a couple living at an encampment in north Kitchener. (Krista Sharpe)
CALLS FOR INCREASED SERVICES
Encampment residents are asking the region for port-a-potties at a minimum, but also hydro, lights and shade for added safety.
“Last week when it was really warm that day, my dog couldn’t handle it,” said Mark, a brick layer with 30 years experience who found himself homeless after an injury.
“We should have hydo here,” he said. “I don’t know why they haven’t brought port-a-potties out.”
Mark, a resident of an encampment in Kitchener, speaks to CTV News. (Krista Shape
Mark said he visits the soup kitchen across the street to do laundry and eat but, “it’s really not where I want to hang out.”
“It’s a challenge every day,” he said. “I mean if you’re not first in line you’re waiting until 2 o’clock to get a shower.”
REGION RESPONDS
In a statement Chris McEvoy manager of housing policy and homelessness prevention for the Region of Waterloo said outreach workers and partners are in close contact with the people in the encampment and with local businesses.
“We continue to collaborate with our partners to support people in the encampment in order to connect them with the social, community, and housing services that people need to meet their current needs and support transitions to permanent housing,” the statement said in part.
In November 2021, the region came under scrutiny after it used heavy machinery to remove a homeless encampment. Following that incident, in December council approved a new homeless encampment site policy, which states regional staff must first offer supports and services to those living in encampments, and only use enforcement as a last resort.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Legal questions abound for Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine
Experts in military law suggest there are plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine, particularly among former military members.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Pressure from Canada's allies to boost the country's defence budget marked the end of an extraordinary summit on the war in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed anew to increase military spending but with only vague suggestions of how to get there.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Windsor
-
Predecessor of Jerry Dias 'disheartened' over allegations against former Unifor head
The predecessor for the former national auto workers' union president says he's been left "disheartened" by new allegations against Jerry Dias — details that threaten the reputation the union has spent years trying to build.
-
'It’s going to be tough': What does the new EV plant mean for local home buyers?
House hunters in Windsor-Essex may be facing an even greater challenge finding a home as the region prepares for a new electric vehicle battery production plant, according to local experts.
-
'This city couldn't afford to miss this opportunity': Windsor spends $45 million to acquire Stellantis-LG battery plant properties
Governments of all levels put up hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money as incentive to lure the $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Windsor and that includes a sizeable contribution from the city.
Barrie
-
Charges laid in social media scams against Aurora father and son
Police remind the public that "if a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts" after arresting a father and son from Aurora for offences related to social media scams.
-
Barrie skating champion is off to Poland to help Ukrainian refugee kids
A 12-year-old Barrie student and current Ontario pre-novice figure skating champion in singles and pairs is heading to Poland to lend a hand to Ukrainian refugee children.
-
‘There are people dying’: SMDHU calls for action amid spike in opioid deaths
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is sounding the alarm over a spike in opioid-related deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Labelle Centre at Sudbury's hospital gives health care providers 'top notch' experience
The Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre is finally open and being used at Health Sciences North.
-
North Bay women collecting donations to supply Ukraine with tactical gear
Two North Bay women are raising funds to buy non-lethal protective military equipment for those on the front lines defending Ukraine from the ongoing Russian onslaught.
-
Former CAO of township near the Sault says sexism by council led to her firing
Mary-Lynn Duguay brought forward a report on pay equity to council and was fired without reason on March 16.
Ottawa
-
Protestor regretful over involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' movement in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
-
Pembroke, Ont. teenager one of the youngest to receive gender affirming care at CHEO
Emma Pinto is like every other 13-year-old you would meet; napping after a long day at school and her cellphone never out of reach.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there is evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple finds Confederate flag in Airbnb rental, company admits it 'mishandled' the situation
A Toronto couple is looking to raise awareness and seek accountability after they found a Confederate flag hanging inside their booked Airbnb rental.
-
Ontario man says he's owed $35,000 from tenant who won't pay rent and refuses to move out
An Ontario man who says he's owed more than $35,000 from a tenant who isn't paying his rent and refuses to move out is frustrated it's taking so long for the Landlord and Tenant Board to help him.
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself
A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
'Not a targeted measure': critics encourage wealthy to donate proposed $500 credit
Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthy residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update, continued increase in lab-confirmed cases
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Winnipeg
-
Civilian guard accused of sexually assaulting woman in Manitoba RCMP cell
RCMP say a civilian contractor working as a guard at a detachment in northern Manitoba has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was in a cell.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Winnipeg family fighting for fix to rental unit’s mould issue
Mould issues in an East Kildonan apartment suite has left a Winnipeg couple who recently immigrated to the city feeling frustrated.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man dies after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
Come Tuesday, Edmonton's food scrap cart collection schedule changes frequency
As Edmonton inches closer to summer, the organic waste collection in the city will shift to a weekly basis next week.
Vancouver
-
Most free COVID-19 rapid test kits still sitting behind pharmacy counters in B.C.
Just a few weeks ago, B.C. pharmacies couldn't keep rapid antigen test kits in stock. Now, most have a healthy supply from the provincial government, but customers don't seem to want them.
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 update: 6 deaths, hospitalizations decline slightly
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined slightly on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Man guilty in fatal stabbing commended by B.C. judge for efforts to 'find a different road'
A man found guilty of manslaughter was commended by a Vancouver judge as he learned he'd be serving more than a year in jail.