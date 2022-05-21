Victoria Day: What's open and closed in Waterloo Region

The May long weekend is underway and Victoria Day celebrations are in full swing across Ontario.

Some businesses and services will be closed, while others will operate during holiday hours.

Here is a detailed list for Monday, May 23:

OPEN

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Regional curbside waste, recycling and green bin collection

Region of Waterloo museums

Activia Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Budd Park indoor soccer will be open for scheduled rentals

RIM Park, Albert McCormick and WMRC building will be open for advance voting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLOSED

Regional libraries

Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations

Residential waste drop-off

Home child care offices

Sunnyside Home reception and administration

Sunnyside Wellness Centre

Community Alzheimer Day Programs

Local city halls and administrative offices

Kitchener Market will be closed Sunday and Monday

All City of Kitchener libraries, pools, splash pads and community centres

Most City of Kitchener arenas

Waterloo Service Centre

Bechtel Park Soccer

Moses Springer

WMRC Swimplex and Community Pavilion

All Cambridge community centres and arenas

Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be closed Sunday and Monday

More information Victoria Day hours can be found here:

Region of Waterloo

City of Kitchener

City of Waterloo

City of Cambridge