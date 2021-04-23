KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that one person has died after a Friday night crash in Woolwich Township.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Arthur Street North between Reid Woods Drive and Sandy Hills Drive.

Police closed that section of road for the investigation overnight, but have since reopened it.

"The road was blockaded and I really couldn't see a lot besides a commotion and lots of firefighters," said Elmira resident Colin Sittler. "It was tragic to hear."

Police say a 48-year-old Woolwich man was riding his bicycle on Arthur Street near Florapine Road when he was struck from behind by pickup truck being driven by an 18 year old. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Friends of the victim identified him as Orvie Bowman and call him a kind and hard working father of three.

"As someone who rides those same roads on a regular basis, it's always chilling," said David Trueman, the interim chair of Cycle WR. "I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends."

Last spring, a 19-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed on the same road.

"Biking lanes are always a possibility, but you know it's a country road, so maybe it's not practical," said Sittler. "I guess drivers need to be aware of what's around them, and I think that's everywhere, as well as out in the country."

Trueman adds that cyclists and drivers need to share the road.

"The law is very clear on this," he said. "You have to give one metre space between you, the driver in the vehicle, and the person on the bicycle."

Waterloo regional police are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact them.