Vehicles reportedly shot with pellets

Guelph police are appealing to witnesses and potental victims after two vehicles were reportedly shot with pellet guns Thursday evening.

At around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Downe Road and Teal Drive. A man told officers he was driving into Guelph when he heard a loud bang on the passenger side of his vehicle. Officers found a small dent consistent with a pellet from an air gun, police said in a media release.

Police say while they were on scene, they were approached by a nearby resident who told officers that her vehicle was also struck while she was driving. The vehicle is reported to have similar damage. The total damage is estimated at $500. The area was checked with no results.

Police believe there may be more victims and asks anyone who has additional information to call Guelph police.