Vehicle stolen from Waterloo business
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a Waterloo business.
Police were called to the Fischer Hallman Road North and Erb Street West area around 12 a.m. Thursday.
They were told an unknown male approached a victim, demanded their keys and then took off in the vehicle before police arrived.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Poilievre says Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Pressure building on Joe Biden to resign after Putin, Trump gaffes
Joe Biden remains defiant that he'll remain in the U.S. presidential race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Wolfville youth found dead after flash flood: N.S. RCMP
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Crews continue to tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
Hiatus House set to lose $150,000 in historical funding
The Windsor not-for-profit is one of only two emergency shelters in the region for women and children fleeing violent situations.
'I don’t see a universe where Joe Biden can continue': Windsor's mayor weighs in
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
$100,000 in damages sustained at former Markdale hospital
Closed hospital sustains extensive damage after break-in.
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
Speed limit increases to 110 km/h on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Video shows individuals running for safety after daytime shooting in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.
No drinking water at McGill University Hospital Centre after major aqueduct failure
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities at the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'We want justice for our daughter': Family of Jordyn Reimer disappointed by province not ordering independent review
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Fire crews battle blaze at Calgary scrap yard for hours
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
355 pounds of stolen wire recovered by Alberta RCMP
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Teck Coal Limited faces five charges for allegedly dumping harmful substances
Environment Canada has laid five charges against Teck Coal Limited after the company was alleged to have dumped harmful substances into waters frequented by fish in southeastern B.C.
Josh Classen's forecast: Some weekend showers and a brief break from the heat
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
Extreme heat prompts calls for a 'maximum temperature bylaw' forcing landlords to cool rentals
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
Community evacuated in northern Alberta as wildfire creeps closer to highway
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Vancouver 'view cones' adjusted to allow more housing, work space
Vancouver city council has voted in favour of updating – and in some cases removing – so-called "view cones," which limit developments blocking mountains views.
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.