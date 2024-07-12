KITCHENER
    Vehicle stolen from Waterloo business

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a Waterloo business.

    Police were called to the Fischer Hallman Road North and Erb Street West area around 12 a.m. Thursday.

    They were told an unknown male approached a victim, demanded their keys and then took off in the vehicle before police arrived.

    No one was hurt during the incident.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

