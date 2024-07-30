Missing Guelph woman last seen in Cambridge

Police are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing Guelph woman.

They say Lisa, 28, was seen in downtown Guelph on June 2.

She was also spotted in Cambridge on July 6.

Lisa is described as between 4’8” and 5’0, about 90 to 100 pounds, with a slim build, brown eyes and straight black hair that she usually wears in a bun.

Anyone who knows Lisa’s location is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7210, or email Det. Sgt. Trevor Byard at tbyard@guelphpolice.ca.