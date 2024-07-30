Honey, the blind dog taken in by K-W Humane Society, finds her forever home

A small rescue is starting a more hopeful chapter.

Honey, a three-year-old blind dog who was brought to the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth in rough condition, is finally has a new home.

“She really is a pleasure. She's pretty much the cutest thing ever,” said adoptive owner Erin McCarthy.

Honey’s story began last winter when she was found wandering the streets of Kitchener, abandoned and alone.

“Honey was found in a state that was very concerning… she was incredibly muddy,” said Adam Stephens, a humane society spokesperson.

Staff immediately knew the dog was in rough shape.

“We found that she was suffering from glaucoma and that's what had prompted us to unfortunately have to perform surgery,” Stephens explained. “Her eyes were removed so that there wasn't any risk to the rest of her.”

Helping her adjust took time, patience and love.

A local groomer donated her services to give Honey a makeover and she was soon put up for adoption. “This sweet soul was able to get rehabilitated into a happy and healthy dog,” Stephens said.

It wasn’t long before she caught the attention of the perfect family.

“We saw Honey posted on the humane society website,” McCarthy explained. “There was just something that immediately felt right. So we filled an application out for her… we got the phone call that we had a meet and greet with her, and it was just… we couldn't believe it.”

Honey and Erin McCarthy on July 30, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

It’s been less than two weeks since Honey was first welcomed into her new Stratford, Ont. home and she’s already adjusted to her surroundings, and two other dogs.

“The biggest goal with her is just for her to feel safe in the space we have,” said McCarthy. “She’s very smart and she follows the other two dogs. I put a little bell on them so that they make a sound as they wander around, and she follows them.”

McCarthy said it’s all about giving Honey the love she deserves and helping her navigate the world without her eyesight.

“She's very curious, she wants to explore the world. She wants independence, even with her own limitations,” she explained. “So how can we provide that for her?”

In a social media post, the humane society expressed their happiness about Honey’s adoption and all the help they’ve received from the community.

From a lonely, scared dog to a confident, determined pup, Honey’s journey has led her right where she belongs – in the arms of a loving family.