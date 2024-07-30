Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
“Open-air drug use in our public spaces is ridiculous. Our cities are in decay because no one will step up & put an end to this madness. Public spaces should be free of criminal activity, be safe & welcoming. We need urgent help @JustinTrudeau & @fordnation. Hazel McCallion was right. Fed’s have the money, Province makes the rules & cities get all the problems,” Cam Guthrie posted Monday on X.
"Look, we all have compassion for people that are struggling with these issues,” he told CTV News on Tuesday. “But there also has to be… respect and dignity for others that are using these public spaces.”
The mayor is calling on both the provincial and federal governments to provide more services and better enforcement.
One issue, he points out, is the Controlled Substances Act of Canada.
“It has language in there that makes it very difficult for our front line officers to be looking into criminalizing people that have addictions, which is a good thing,” he explained. “You don't want to be criminalizing people, but there has to be some sort of reference point here.”
Guthrie said he receives daily complaints about public drug use in the city, especially at pavilions inside of parks and at sports fields.
"Mothers pushing their strollers with kids that are getting meth smoke blown in their face. I've got Little League baseball diamonds that are being taken over by people doing drugs all around as the kids are trying to play. As kid’s birthday parties are at parks, these issues are playing out.”
Despite the availability of addiction services, Guthrie said many people take a while to use it.
“We offer help. We offer help and we offer help. And so sometimes that struggle takes a long time for people to understand that that hand is out from either the city, the county, or other health care supports,” he explained. “We also need to have some public order in how these people, unfortunately, are going to be in our public spaces, interacting with other people that are trying to go about their day.”
Riverside Park is one place Guthrie has heard complaints about, but residents who spoke to CTV News had a different experience.
“I haven't seen anybody using drugs in this park,” said Elena Achim.
“I really don't see them using it in public. I've seen what the effects of it [are] in public afterwards,” Paul Taylor said.
“When I'm out and about with my son, I haven't witnessed drug use in parks and we're at parks quite regularly,” said Maggie Phelan. “I do see it downtown from time to time.”
After seeing the mayor’s post, some took offense with Guthrie’s take.
“I think the mayor's tweet really just perpetrated and added to the stigma that people experiencing struggles with drug use are already facing. So that's what I really didn't like about it,” said Phelan.
“How dare you say that people with drug addiction aren't worth helping. You're making them feel less than they already have,” Patricia Beresford said.
“I am not convinced that Cam [Guthrie] is any more sincere about helping those people than he is about sincerely engaging with the issues of basic humanity that drug addiction raises,” Kyle Fitzsimmons said.
“We like the mayor. We voted for the mayor. He has done good things for the city. But drugs, no, nothing,” Achim added.
An advocate for people living in poverty says many choose to set up encampments close to grocery stores or other services, so if they have drug addictions they will use close to where they live.
“You're depressed. You don't care anymore,” Bobbie Proctor explained. “You're at the point where you're on the edge that: 'Well, I'd rather die or be high, than have to live with my reality, because of how horrible it is.' The sad fact is, yeah, we end up with people doing stuff like that, using in the parks because of the overall problem is just so extreme that they're just they're done. And it's unfortunate. It's not something that I would like to see either. Of course, nobody wants that around their kids or anything like that. Who would? But we need to help them.”
“I think if you attack the problem at the source – mental health – if you do more there, yes, it'll help it all the way down the line,” said Taylor.
Government responses
CTV News reached out to Lloyd Longfield, the Guelph MP, to get his reaction.
In an email he said: “I know the city has been working with the county on addressing the opioid crisis as well as mental health, drugs and addictions. I also know Guelph Police Services has been involved in working with the city on enforcement of bylaws around public spaces. The federal government has been supporting the efforts of the Guelph Community Health Centre safe supply program and has worked closely with the partners in the city on getting people the treatment and support that they need.”
The Canadian Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions said all partners need to work together to address illegal drugs.
“Health Canada directly provided funding to the Guelph Community Health Centre to help connect vulnerable people to care,” their statement read. “Through the new Healthcare Bilateral agreements, we have provided more than $3 billion to Ontario to improve health care in the province, including $1.2 billion to expand access to quality mental health and substance use and addiction services.”
The province is also committing funding services.
In an email to CTV News, Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Minister of Health said: “Our government is focused on solutions that protect people’s safety while continuing to invest historic amounts of funding in treatment services and other core services, like housing. Through this year’s historic budget, our government announced an additional investment of $396 million over three years for mental health and addiction services. This includes $124 million to support the Addictions Recovery Fund.”
She added: “The recent disastrous examples from British Columbia and other jurisdictions have shown that decriminalization does not work. Instead, it encourages dangerous behavior in public spaces, victimizes innocent people, and undermines law enforcement’s ability to protect our communities.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Police clash with an unruly crowd gathered near the site of U.K. stabbing attack that killed 3 girls
Far-right protesters fuelled by anger and false online rumours hurled bottles and stones at officers and set a police van ablaze Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Families seek answers after inmates' bodies returned without internal organs
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Tesla in Seattle-area crash that killed motorcyclist was using self-driving system, authorities say
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
Aylmer meat plant operator fined following listeria contamination and product recall
In June, July and August of 2023, swabs taken by ministry staff in the Springwater Meats plant tested positive for listeria, leading Health Canada to the recall of pepperoni sticks packaged in the plant.
-
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Windsor
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
-
Final stages of Windsor’s $45M Cabana Road project nearing completion
Reconstruction work along one of Windsor's major arterial roads is nearing completion — but final touches are still ongoing as the city prepares to finish the Cabana Road project.
-
Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects after alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge
Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating multiple individuals after an alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Rehabilitation centre for wildlife nears completion
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Torrential rain in community west of Sault Ste. Marie strands cottagers and residents
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
Ottawa
-
Audit finds Horizon Ottawa apparently violated campaign finance rules during 2022 municipal election
An election compliance audit into campaign spending of third-party advertiser Horizon Ottawa has found the organization appears to have violated campaign finance rules during the 2022 Ottawa municipal elections.
-
Quebec police watchdog clears officer in fatal Pontiac shooting in 2023
Quebec's police watchdog has cleared a provincial police officer who shot and killed a man in the Pontiac region last year.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Toronto
-
Police seek masked suspect after businesses, synagogue targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan Monday.
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for owner of winning 50/50 ticket worth $825,000
A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.
-
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman test out Montrealer's hot sauce on Hot Ones
A Montreal store owner is elated after watching two of Hollywood's biggest stars sample his hot sauce on a prominent YouTube show.
-
Man, 31, in critical condition after shooting in Verdun
A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in Verdun.
Atlantic
-
Average Canadian household spends almost half its income on taxes: Fraser Institute
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
-
Sum 41 cancels Nova Scotia, New Brunswick shows
Days before they were set to go onstage at festivals in New Glasgow and Saint John, Canadian band Sum 41 has backed out for medical reasons.
-
Halifax homeless encampments remain overcrowded, even with additional designated sites
Homeless encampments in the Halifax area are dealing with overcrowding as the number of people living on the streets has surged to approximately 600.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
-
Ojibwe language version of Star Wars to hit Winnipeg theatres
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Calgary
-
Phase 1 of Calgary's Green Line LRT will be shorter as costs escalate
Skyrocketing costs have derailed the first phase of Calgary's Green Line LRT project, which will now be five stations shorter than planned.
-
Engineering regulator launching review of City of Calgary practices following water main break
An Alberta-based engineering and geoscience regulator is launching a practice review on the City of Calgary, following a major feeder main break last month.
-
Semi hauling bell peppers goes up in flames in crash: Strathmore RCMP
Mounties out of Strathmore, Alta., say they're dealing with a crash between a semi hauling bell peppers and a car.
Edmonton
-
Evacuees, residents won't be able to return to Jasper until wildfire under control: officials
Hot, dry conditions could cause the wildfire burning in Jasper National Park to pick up again this weekend, Alberta Wildfire says.
-
Temporary foreign workers from Jasper face hurdles following devastating wildfire
The Jasper Employment and Education Centre has set up a support centre in downtown Edmonton to help temporary foreign workers with their work permits, employment insurance and other employment or immigration issues.
-
Jasper businesses, neighbouring towns hit hard by wildfire and park evacuation
More than 2 million visitors come to Jasper National Park each year. Their stay not only benefits Alberta, but small towns in B.C., like Clearwater.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor on deadline to enact new housing bylaws: 'The gun is to our head'
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.